Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $27.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

