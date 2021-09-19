WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

