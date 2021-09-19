Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.00. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $295.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.