Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares during the period.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

COG opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

