Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

