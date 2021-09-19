Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,863 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 955.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

