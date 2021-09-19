Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 12,499 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPTN stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

