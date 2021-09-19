Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

BECN opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

