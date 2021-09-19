Kent G. Whittemore Buys 15,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 35.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Insurance by 57.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

