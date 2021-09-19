Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NLSN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

