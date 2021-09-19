Kevin Kennedy Sells 350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

