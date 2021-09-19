Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Acquires $57,600.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 190.12%.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
