Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Acquires $57,600.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 190.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

