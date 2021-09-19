Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,815 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Tivity Health worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

