Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $7.05. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 101,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $253.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

