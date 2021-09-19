Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.99

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as high as $17.35. Provident Financial shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 17,638 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.