Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.90. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 17,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $69,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $222,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

