CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.56. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 5,026,116 shares trading hands.

CIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

