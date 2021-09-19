US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

