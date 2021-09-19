Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of TRATF opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.68. Traton has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Traton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

