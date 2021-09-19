Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

