IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.58. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 45,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

