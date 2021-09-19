MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €78.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR opened at €41.71 ($49.07) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -13.32. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 52-week high of €115.35 ($135.71).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.