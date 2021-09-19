Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

AMWL opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.