Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $76,840,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

