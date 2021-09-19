Aviva PLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TME opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

