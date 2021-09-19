Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

GO opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.