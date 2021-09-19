Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBLA. Roth Capital began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PBLA opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

