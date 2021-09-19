Atria Investments LLC Sells 645 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 2.29% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period.

CSF opened at $59.05 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

