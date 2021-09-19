Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after buying an additional 654,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

