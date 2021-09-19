State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 730.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

