State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,390 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

