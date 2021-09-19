State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Natera worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Natera by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of NTRA opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

