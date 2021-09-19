State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 832 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Black Knight worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Shares of BKI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.