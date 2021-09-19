Robert Will Purchases 9,500 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JOANN stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $503.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.