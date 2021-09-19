Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells $258,100.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

