Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.