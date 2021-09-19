Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
