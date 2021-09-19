Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $87,955.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00.

Shares of KE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $653.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

