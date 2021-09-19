Donald Eugene Demens Sells 37,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,699,954.22.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

