Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Buys $64,500.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $440.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

