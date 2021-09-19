Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.