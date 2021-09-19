State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,022 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.25 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

