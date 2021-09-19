Citigroup Inc. Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $440.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $450.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

