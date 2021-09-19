Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after purchasing an additional 808,330 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

