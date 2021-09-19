Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Allegion worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,100,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

