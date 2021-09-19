State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lear worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lear by 40.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.93.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

