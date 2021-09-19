Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BBU opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

