BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Celestica worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 681,894.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Celestica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,548,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.45 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

