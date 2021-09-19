Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

NCAUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Newcore Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

