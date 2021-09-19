Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.50. Worley has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Get Worley alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.