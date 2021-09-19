Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in August

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDLF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Social Life Network has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

